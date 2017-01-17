Beef Fondue with Dipping Sauces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 cups vegetable oil or beef broth

2 lbs. beef sirloin or top round beef, cut in cubes

8 oz. whole white mushrooms

1 red bell pepper, seeded, cut into 1” pieces

1 green bell pepper, seeded, cut into 1” pieces

1 large onion, thick sliced

Horseradish Sauce

3 tablespoons prepared horseradish

3/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Garlic Aioli

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cut steak and chicken across grain into 1x1/2-inch pieces. Place on a lot dry with paper towels. Cover; refrigerate until serving time. Arrange vegetables on separate platter; set aside.

For the Horseradish Sauce, combine all of the ingredients in a bowl. Refrigerate for at least an hour for best flavor.

For the Garlic Aioli, mash garlic with salt in small bowl until paste forms. Whisk in mayonnaise, olive oil and lemon juice. Add additional salt and pepper. Refrigerate for at least an hour for best flavor.

For serving, heat oil or broth in a heavy bottomed pan on the stovetop up to 375 degrees F. Check the temperature using a deep-frying thermometer. Transfer to fondue pot (about 1/2 way full at a time). Use long-handled fondue forks or long skewers that have been soaked in water to spear the meat and vegetables; place in hot oil or broth. Cook 2 to 4 minutes, keeping broth

at a low boil, until beef and vegetables are cooked to desired doneness. Serve with sauces for dipping.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council