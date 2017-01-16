Utahns honor Dr. King’s legacy of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

Students and faculty from Westminster College walked side by side with members of the community, with each step honoring the civil rights work of Dr. King.

The group marched from campus down to 2100 S and back.

“Part of this march is to ignite some of that energy and really bring folks together. Help folks see the importance of community and unity and what that means for not only Salt Lake City, but our nation,” said Marco Barker, Westminster College Assoc. VP Diversity, Equity, Inclusion.

School leaders hope to draw in a bigger crowd too as they continue the celebration throughout the week.

While the holiday gave Utah students the day off, over 300 fourth and fifth graders from Salt Lake County continued King’s legacy of service.

A non-profit group called Playworks Utah teamed up with students with volunteers to make dolls for terminal patients at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“We’re trying to make dolls for them so they feel comforted for,” said 10-year-old volunteer Marissa Cutler. “Hopefully they’ll get better.”

At the Utah Food Bank, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski took this day of service as a way to say thank you to a man who inspired her to serve the public.

She joined dozens of volunteers in packing up meals for struggling families in Utah.

“I’m so proud of the diversity in this room. This means something to so many people. That we show up, honor a man whose legacy will never be forgotten,” said Biskupski.

For ways to serve the community during MLK Day in 2018, click here: https://heritage.utah.gov/userveutah/mlk-day-projects