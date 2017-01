× Two cows kept off freeway by Utah Highway Patrol

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to Clearfield Monday afternoon to stop a pair of cows from wandering onto I-15.

The cows were found next to the fence line of Northbound I-15 at mile marker 334. UHP set up a row of trooper vehicles to prevent the animals from getting onto the freeway as they waited for animal control officers and the owners.

Traffic slowed, but remained en route with no closes.