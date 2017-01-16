Recipe: Cream cheese Italian chicken & Italian Artichoke Chicken Pasta

Ruthie Knudsen shared her recipe for Italian Artichoke Chicken Pasta. To find more delicious recipes from Ruthie go here.
Italian Artichoke Chicken Pasta
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Total time: 30 mins
Author: Ruthie
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 1 box of whole grain penne pasta
- 4-5 Roma tomatoes, diced or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cans medium olives, halved
- 1 can of Artichoke hearts, quartered
- ½ C of low-fat Italian salad dressing (or till taste)
- 1½ C cooked and shredded chicken breast
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 1 tsp Parmesan cheese per serving
Instructions
- Cook pasta.
- Prepare tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and olives.
- Drain pasta, pour into large serving bowl.
- Add chicken, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives; mix until incorporated
- Add Italian dressing, salt, and pepper; toss to coat.
- Garnish each serving with Parmesan.
- Enjoy warm!
Italian Chicken
Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 6 hours
Total time: 6 hours 20 mins
Author: Ruthie
Recipe type: Main Dish
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 6 chicken breasts, thawed
- 2 packets of dry Italian salad dressing seasoning packets
- ½ cup water
- 1 (8 ounce) neufatchel (1/3 less fat) cream cheese
- 6 servings whole grain noodles or brown rice, cooked according to package
- garnish with green onion, if desired
Instructions
- Place first 3 ingredients in slow cooker, cook on low 6 hours or high for 3 hours.
- (Stir occasionally if you’re around)
- When ready to serve shred the chicken with two forks; reserve ⅓ of chicken for additional recipe.
- Add the neufatchel cream cheese into slow cooker; allow to melt in while preparing noodles or rice.
- Stir in cream cheese until completely incorporated.
- Serve over noodles or rice.
- Enjoy!