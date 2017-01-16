Recipe: Cream cheese Italian chicken & Italian Artichoke Chicken Pasta

Posted 2:33 pm, January 16, 2017
 
Ruthie Knudsen shared her recipe for Italian Artichoke Chicken Pasta. To find more delicious recipes from Ruthie go here.
Italian Artichoke Chicken Pasta
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Total time: 30 mins
Author: Ruthie
Serves: 8
Ingredients
  • 1 box of whole grain penne pasta
  • 4-5 Roma tomatoes, diced or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cans medium olives, halved
  • 1 can of Artichoke hearts, quartered
  • ½ C of low-fat Italian salad dressing (or till taste)
  • 1½ C cooked and shredded chicken breast
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp Parmesan cheese per serving
Instructions
  1. Cook pasta.
  2. Prepare tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and olives.
  3. Drain pasta, pour into large serving bowl.
  4. Add chicken, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, olives; mix until incorporated
  5. Add Italian dressing, salt, and pepper; toss to coat.
  6. Garnish each serving with Parmesan.
  7. Enjoy warm!
Italian Chicken
Prep time: 20 mins
Cook time: 6 hours
Total time: 6 hours 20 mins
Author: Ruthie
Recipe type: Main Dish
Serves: 6
Ingredients
  • 6 chicken breasts, thawed
  • 2 packets of dry Italian salad dressing seasoning packets
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 (8 ounce) neufatchel (1/3 less fat) cream cheese
  • 6 servings whole grain noodles or brown rice, cooked according to package
  • garnish with green onion, if desired
Instructions
  1. Place first 3 ingredients in slow cooker, cook on low 6 hours or high for 3 hours.
  2. (Stir occasionally if you’re around)
  3. When ready to serve shred the chicken with two forks; reserve ⅓ of chicken for additional recipe.
  4. Add the neufatchel cream cheese into slow cooker; allow to melt in while preparing noodles or rice.
  5. Stir in cream cheese until completely incorporated.
  6. Serve over noodles or rice.
  7. Enjoy!
