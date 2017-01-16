× Jazz beat the Suns for their fourth win in a row

PHOENIX — Joe Johnson made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49 seconds to play, and Rudy Gobert had a big block moments later to help the Jazz beat the Suns 106-101 in Phoenix.

Johnson scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, and Gobert had 18 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots. Gordon Hayward added 17 points, and the day he was awarded the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week.

T.J. Warren gave the Suns the lead after a steal and dunk with 1:13 to play, but the Jazz scored closed the game on a 7-0 run for their fourth win a row to improve to 27-16.