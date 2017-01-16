How to layer like a pro!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharee Olsen, co-founder of Love Winnie James, shared tips for layering with style. With near freezing temperatures outside, dressing warm is a must and looking cute is sometimes tricky to achieve. Living in Utah, we like to pick versatile pieces that can transition through multiple seasons. Our tips for dressing warm, feeling comfortable and looking cute:

- LAYER LIKE A PRO (DRESSING WARM). Pay attention to the weather - can you get away with a chunky sweater or cardigan? Or is this jacket & boot weather? Layering like a pro means learning how to dress your body and knowing where to add layers. Proper layering will keep you warm while still flattering your figure.

- ELIMINATE BULK (FEELING COMFORTABLE). This is key to creating a flattering cold-weather outfit. Eliminating bulk = not looking frumpy. Pair thicker sweaters and tops with slim leggings. As a mom, my biggest obstacle is to try to eliminate all of the bulk that cold-weather clothing brings - especially when I'm with my kids and I'm carrying them and all of their layers around as well.

www.lovewinniejames.com