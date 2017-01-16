× Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation at apartment building in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Evacuations at a Salt Lake City apartment building have been lifted after a carbon monoxide leak was detected Monday evening.

Salt Lake City fire officials responded to Gateway Apartments, at 135 S 500 W, after receiving a report of the leak.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the CO leak affected multiple floors of the apartment building. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the fire department reported that they believe they’ve identified the source of the leak and the CO levels have reduced.

