Woman in serious condition after skiing into tree at Brighton

BRIGHTON RESORT, Utah — A woman is in serious condition after striking a tree while skiing at Brighton Resort, and the accident is the second such to occur at the resort Sunday.

According to the Unified Police Department, a woman in her early 20s hit a tree while skiing at Brighton Resort and was flown to a local hospital.

Fox 13 News first heard reports of the accident around 3:50 p.m.

UPD said the woman is in serious condition with injuries to her hip and head. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Earlier Sunday, another skier suffered critical injuries after striking a tree at the resort.