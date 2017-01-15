SLC Police: Man shot outside ‘Wasted Space’ bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Lt. Craig Gleason says a man was shot twice outside the "Wasted Space" bar located at 342 south State Street.

Gleason says the victim was shot in his leg and his hip.

The injuries are not life-threatening and Gleason says the victim is not cooperating with police.

Investigators recovered two shell casings at the scene, and witnesses say they saw several people jump into a gray SUV.