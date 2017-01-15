This week Fox 13 car-guy Brian Champagne takes a look at the offerings on display at the 2017 Utah International Auto Expo. The event at the South Towne Expo Center runs through January 16.
Highlights from the 2017 Utah Auto Expo
-
Utah International Auto Expo
-
Murdock Hyundai party like it’s 1.99% event
-
Big Budah previews the Utah International Auto Expo which opens Saturday in Sandy
-
Localscapes: Design your landscape in 5 easy steps
-
Sister, Sister! An interview with the Listed Sisters from HGTV
-
-
Utah Supreme Court considers whether to let Tesla sell cars here
-
Big Budah was hard to understand at the Salt Lake Winter Home Show
-
Fatal crashes involving cars and pedestrians on the rise in Utah
-
One critically injured after car hits pedestrian in Magna
-
Man arrested after police chase in Utah County
-
-
Police in Utah urging drivers, pedestrians to be aware after recent series of crashes
-
Man seriously injured after car hits bicyclist in Centerville
-
One taken to hospital after vehicle hits pedestrian in Midvale