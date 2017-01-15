3 Questions with Bob Evans: Jeanetta Williams of the NAACP talks race relations and politics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The United States has reached the end of an historic time, the service of the nation's first black president.

While African-Americans make up less than 2 percent of Utah's population, that doesn't mean their influence isn't felt. Bob Evans recently sat down with the President of the Salt Lake City chapter of the NAACP, Jeanetta Williams, to ask three questions:

What do you believe will be President Barack Obama's hallmark for the years that he was in office? Many Utahns would like to believe that racism is not an issue here, but I think that idea, and you would probably agree, is a little naive. How does racism manifest itself here in Utah? With Donald Trump ascending to the presidency now, where do you think race relations will go with him in the Oval Office?

See the video below for the extended interview with Williams.