Road Closure at Zion due to Large Rock and Debris Slide

SPRINGDALE, Utah – The Zion Scenic Drive is closed just north of the Zion Lodge, according to the National Park Service.

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday night, a large rock and debris slide occurred just north of the Grotto covering both lanes on the Scenic Drive. The slide was about the size of four car lengths, (approximately 200 tons of rock and debris) covering both lanes, and making it impassable by vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

At the time of the slide, twelve vehicles were on the opposite side of the slide. In collaboration with Zion Lodge personnel, all but one party were shuttled to their respective hotels. The party that elected to remain in their vehicle had adequate provisions for the night, and will be evacuated today.

Visitors are not allowed to walk past the Grotto. The Temple of Sinawava and Weeping Rock trail heads are closed. Saturation remains a concern and further slides are possible throughout the park. The Lower Emerald Pools Trail and part of Sand Bench Trail are both closed due to other landslides.

With the road closed at the Lodge, there will limited parking at Zion all weekend. Visitors should expect crowding and the road to close at Canyon Junction intermittently once parking is full on what is expected to be a busy holiday weekend.

Road crews and geologists must allow the area to dry out and assess the damage before removing the debris, making repairs, and reopening roadway.