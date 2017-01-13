What keeps the founder of High Fitness motivated in the New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Nelson, founder of High Fitness, shared a few of the things that keep her motivated in the new year.

Fuel: G2G bars are protein bars packed with real ingredients that help keep you full and taste good. Cottage cheese mixed with guacomole is a quick way to get in some extra protein and flavor.

Favorite workout wear: Lululemon offers great shorts that are easy to move in (especially if you are doing High Fitness). Emily has also created High Fitness apparel that is fun and extremely comfortable. You can find all the different looks here.

To find a High Fitness class near you go here.