Top 5 best sledding hills in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chamaine and Brielle from Wandering Families Blog shared the best 5 sledding hills in Utah.

1. Peteetneet School, Payson: Music playing for everyone to enjoy, bathrooms available at the museum.

2. Rock Canyon Park, Provo: Nice bowl shape is perfect for all ages. Cannot beat the beautiful mountain views.

3. Flat Iron Park, Cottonwood Heights/Sandy: Steep hills with some jumps built in. Hay bails have been put into place to help you stop at the bottom of the hill.

4. Mueller Park, Bountiful: Beautiful park with a canyon that offers snowshoeing and other outdoor activities.

5. Soldier Hollow, Midway: You get pulled up the hill by a tow rope, say goodbye to sore muscles! Fun for families and larger groups.

To see more from Chamaine and Brielle check out their blog wanderingfamilies.com