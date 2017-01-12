Urologic cancers and the advantages of the da Vinci® system as a treatment option

Urologic cancers are cancers that affect the male reproductive organs or the male and female urinary tract. Common urologic cancers may include cancers in the prostate, testicles, kidneys, and bladder. When it comes to treatment of urologic cancers, there are both surgical and nonsurgical options. However, the robotic-assisted da Vinci® system offers minimally invasive surgery to patients with urologic conditions who may benefit from surgery.
The da Vinci® system uses robotic technology that allows surgeons to operate through small incisions sites laparoscopically.
Common symptoms of Urologic Cancer
Although symptoms vary depending on the type of cancer, there are a few shared symptoms to be aware of. In some cases, people do not experience symptoms until the cancer has grown.
- Blood in urine
- Changes in urination habits
- Pelvic discomfort
- Lower back pain
- Fatigue
- Unexplained weight loss
- Loss of appetite
Benefits of da Vinci® for urologic conditions
- Minimally invasive
- Minimal scarring following procedure
- Quicker recovery
- Less blood loss and pain
- Shorter hospital stay
When lifestyle changes and other nonsurgical treatment options do not improve the symptoms, your doctor may suggest surgery. Not all patients are good candidates for da Vinci®, so it is important to speak with your doctor about the options that may be right for you.