Urologic cancers and the advantages of the da Vinci® system as a treatment option

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Urologic cancers are cancers that affect the male reproductive organs or the male and female urinary tract. Common urologic cancers may include cancers in the prostate, testicles, kidneys, and bladder. When it comes to treatment of urologic cancers, there are both surgical and nonsurgical options. However, the robotic-assisted da Vinci® system offers minimally invasive surgery to patients with urologic conditions who may benefit from surgery.

The da Vinci® system uses robotic technology that allows surgeons to operate through small incisions sites laparoscopically.

Common symptoms of Urologic Cancer

Although symptoms vary depending on the type of cancer, there are a few shared symptoms to be aware of. In some cases, people do not experience symptoms until the cancer has grown.

Blood in urine

Changes in urination habits

Pelvic discomfort

Lower back pain

Fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Benefits of da Vinci® for urologic conditions

Minimally invasive

Minimal scarring following procedure

Quicker recovery

Less blood loss and pain

Shorter hospital stay

When lifestyle changes and other nonsurgical treatment options do not improve the symptoms, your doctor may suggest surgery. Not all patients are good candidates for da Vinci®, so it is important to speak with your doctor about the options that may be right for you.