Send us your weather photo for a chance to see it on TV!
-
Photos: Utah’s epic icicles
-
Photos: Utah’s first snow storm of the season
-
Watch: Severe weather and winter storm hits Utah with hail, snow, lightning, heavy rain
-
Watch mule deer battle in Utah backyard
-
Winter weather cancels, delays schools across Utah
-
-
Teacher disciplined after ‘inappropriate’ algebra lesson
-
Your Photos: A White Christmas in Utah
-
Photos: Utah’s Halloween haunted houses
-
Photos: Storm moves over the Salt Lake Valley
-
Watch: Bucks in Bob Evans’ backyard
-
-
Mom texted video of dead toddler during fight with dad, police say
-
Texas student crashes SUV into patrol car after taking topless Snapchat selfie, police say
-
Utahns capture photos of November’s supermoon