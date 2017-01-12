Self-care—An overall approach to your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An important part of maintaining or improving your health is self-care. This means taking control of how you nourish your body, the amount of exercise you get every week, and knowing what feels normal for you. A good place to start, if you haven’t done so already, is getting established with a doctor to set a baseline for your health. A healthcare provider can help you identify the areas that may need improvement and get you on the right track.

Healthy Diet to promote overall health

Maintaining a healthy body weight can affect a person’s risk of many diseases.

Limit high-calorie and high-fat foods and beverages

Eat the recommended servings of fruit and vegetables every day

Limit the consumption of red meat

Limit the consumption of saturated and trans fats

Incorporate polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats in diet

Choose 100 percent whole grain foods

Consume the right amount of calcium and vitamin D

Limit alcohol intake

Staying active

Exercising does not have to be an intense workout every day. It is recommended that healthy adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity. Your exercise routine should also be spread out throughout the week.

Some examples of moderate exercise are brisk walking or light jogging, swimming, going for a short hike, or doing yard work. Also, don’t forget to incorporate strength training into your weekly exercise routine.

Lifestyle changes

Not only are diet and exercise important, but committing to a few lifestyle changes is just as crucial for your health.