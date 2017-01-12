Self-care—An overall approach to your health

An important part of maintaining or improving your health is self-care. This means taking control of how you nourish your body, the amount of exercise you get every week, and knowing what feels normal for you. A good place to start, if you haven’t done so already, is getting established with a doctor to set a baseline for your health. A healthcare provider can help you identify the areas that may need improvement and get you on the right track.
Healthy Diet to promote overall health
Maintaining a healthy body weight can affect a person’s risk of many diseases.
- Limit high-calorie and high-fat foods and beverages
- Eat the recommended servings of fruit and vegetables every day
- Limit the consumption of red meat
- Limit the consumption of saturated and trans fats
- Incorporate polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats in diet
- Choose 100 percent whole grain foods
- Consume the right amount of calcium and vitamin D
- Limit alcohol intake
Staying active
Exercising does not have to be an intense workout every day. It is recommended that healthy adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity. Your exercise routine should also be spread out throughout the week.
Some examples of moderate exercise are brisk walking or light jogging, swimming, going for a short hike, or doing yard work. Also, don’t forget to incorporate strength training into your weekly exercise routine.
Lifestyle changes
Not only are diet and exercise important, but committing to a few lifestyle changes is just as crucial for your health.
- Quit smoking
- Manage stress
- Catch up on routine screenings and immunizations
- Assess your current health with your doctor
- Get enough sleep