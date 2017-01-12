× Man killed in crash near Wellington

WELLINGTON, Utah — A man was killed after an accident on SR-6 near Wellington Wednesday morning, and police said it was snowing heavily at the time of the crash.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the deceased has been identified as Jose R. Jaramillo, 89 of Wellington.

Jaramillo was driving a silver Buick Century and went from 900 East in Wellington on to State Route 6. An eastbound Toyota Tundra traveling on SR-6 was unable to stop prior to hitting the Buick, striking the vehicle broadside.

Jaramillo, the lone occupant of the Buick, was killed on impact. He was wearing a seat belt. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Police stated there was heavy snowfall at the time of the crash, with snow on the road. At this time there is no indication that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to UHP.