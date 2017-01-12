Darron Kingston from Amazing Ice Creations shows us how to create a piece of art from a block of ice. You can get more information here.
It’s an ice sculpture! Can you guess what it is?
-
Midway Ice Castles undergo final touches prior to opening night
-
Take your hot chocolate to the next level with ice cream
-
The perfect ice cream sandwich
-
UDOT says weekend storm may bring freezing rain, black ice to Utah roadways
-
Nestlé recalls Drumstick ice cream cones after listeria test
-
-
Freezing rain, icy roads create issues for drivers in northern Utah Sunday
-
First snowstorm of season causes few issues on Utah roads
-
IASIS Healthfix: Winter Sports – Training and Safety Tips to Prevent Injury
-
Skaters take the ice in fundraiser for lifelong hockey fan murdered in South Ogden
-
Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure
-
-
Video of unusual ice activity at Antelope Island State Park amasses thousands of views
-
Salt Lake City ICE agents deport alleged child rapist wanted in Honduras
-
Donnie Wahlberg’s message for Vanilla Ice, who vows to ‘ride out’ Hurricane Matthew