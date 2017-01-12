How the Iron Cowboy was able to do 50 triathlons in 50 days in 50 states

James Lawrence, better known as the Iron Cowboy, shared how he grew to have the mental strength to do 50 Iron Man triathlons in 50 days in 50 states. There is a documentary out that documented his entire journey and a book to that is set to be released in March. To keep up with the Iron Cowboy's 2017 adventures go here.
