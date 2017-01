× Crash involving 8 cars closes I-15 southbound lanes in Provo

PROVO, Utah – A crash involving at least eight cars has closed the left lanes of I-15 southbound, two miles south of University Parkway.

One person is in the hospital in fair condition.

Authorities are working to clear the roads so they can open all lanes soon.

UDOT said Provo Canyon is closed because of an accident on US 189 eastbound near the Deer Creek Dam.

