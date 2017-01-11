Please wait for video to load below.
Watch: President-elect Donald Trump speaks in first news conference since elected
-
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News
-
New DNA tests planned in 20-year-old murder of JonBenet Ramsey
-
Weird News Wednesday
-
The date people are most likely to begin an affair
-
KSTU FOX 13 adds news offerings to Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV
-
-
Screaming Eagles coach discusses new signees, including former BYU tight end
-
Blooper: Fox 13 News anchor ‘bugs out’ before newscast
-
Weird News Wednesday: Surprise Wedding, Extreme Swing & Crazy Clowns
-
Chris Wallace looks to make a mark for Fox News at presidential debate
-
At the Movies: ‘The Accountant’
-
-
Weird News Wednesday, Justin Timberlake & Bieber, plus a man chases his own car down the highway
-
AT&T bails on Galaxy Note 7: We won’t offer Samsung’s replacements
-
7.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea, tsunami waves possible