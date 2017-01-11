The Do’s & Don’ts of painting furniture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bloggers Steffany and Melanie Hamilton from Find it Make it Love it tell us what works best when it comes to painting furniture.

They love to use chalk paint and say the only time to not use it is on IKEA furniture, metal, plastic and faux wood.

Now for the DIY money saving chalk paint recipe:

What you need:

1 cup Latex paint

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup Plaster of Paris

bowl for mixing

whisk

Here’s a couple helpful tips: if you’re painting a small piece, just buy the sample size of paint from The Home Depot for about $3-it is exactly one cup! Plaster of Paris can be found at Walmart for around $5 a box, and a box will last a long time. So for under $10 you’re on your way to a fabulous furniture update!

