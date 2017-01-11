The 3 top spots for snowmobiling in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Moench with Visit Utah gives us a rundown of her three favorite places to explore on a snowmobile.

Northern Utah

#1 Just outside Beaver Mountain ski resort is Beaver Creek Lodge with Snowmobiling - multi-day tours that go through forested areas.

Near Salt Lake City

#2 Snowbird has a great snowmobile touring company, Lofty Peaks. you get to take the Tram up to Hidden Peak then a chairlift ride to the bottom of Mineral Basin. It's a great way to see the resort without skiing.

Southern Utah

#3 Near Brian Head resort, just outside Cedar City Thunder Mountain Sports (photos attached)- tour goes to the rim of Cedar Breaks National Monument. Unique way to see Utah's red rock country in winter. They have yurts you can "glamp" in.

Emily suggests always riding with a qualified guide. You can get more information here.