Meteorologist shuts down daughter calling out his snow forecast

ATLANTA - Life as a meteorologist can be tough these days.

People are always calling you out when your forecast doesn't seem to be panning out.

For one meteorologist, the heckler was none other than his 18-year-old daughter.

She alerted him to conflicting weather reports on TV and on the weather app.

She sent this message to her dad, a meteorologist in Atlanta, Georgia, "The weather app says it's not gonna snow."

His response is perfect.

"Thank you. Maybe your weather app will pay for your college."

He then shared the screen shot on social media and it went viral.

By the way, he was right, it did end up snowing that day.