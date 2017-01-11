× Avalanche closes Logan Canyon

GARDEN CITY, Utah – Logan Canyon is closed Wednesday afternoon due to an avalanche, authorities told Fox 13 News.

The slide occurred just west of Beaver Mountain on US-89.

The Utah Department of Transportation and Rich County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the scene.

There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.

UDOT said Cache Valley-bound, and/or Bear Lake or Wyoming area residents may use SR-30 to SR-16 to Wyoming 89 to I-84 at Evanston, Wyoming, to travel to and from the area east of the avalanche.

Officials said another potential route is US-89 north to ID-36 at Ovid, Idaho, which will direct travelers back into the Cache Valley at Preston, Idaho.

