SALT LAKE CITY - Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop here in Utah.

The tenth Bishop of the Salt Lake City Diocese will be Oscar Azarcon Solis.

The Philippines, native is currently serving as an Auxiliary Bishop in the

Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The new bishop will be introduced at Tuesday at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Salt Lake City, but Bishop Solis won't be officially installed until March.