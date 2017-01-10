Helicopter search for missing driver after truck goes through wall in Grantsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANTSVILLE, Utah - A DPS helicopter is searching for a missing driver police say left a scene of destruction in Grantsville.

Authorities said they were called about a reckless driver at 2:30 a.m.

Officers spotted the truck; it sped off and police did not chase it.

Moments later officers found the truck had crashed through a wall, rolled at least once, hit a parked car and caused other damage to the neighborhood near Clark St. and Tiebreaker Dr.

According to police, three people were in the truck; a man, a woman and the driver who is missing at this time.

Officers said the man and woman had serious injuries and one of them was flown to the hospital.

