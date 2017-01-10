× Hayward leads Jazz to a win over the Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY — Gordon Hayward scored 28 points to lead the Jazz to a 100-92 win over theCleveland Cavaliers.

Lebron James scored 13 of his 29 points during a Cavaliers 17-0 run in the third quarter to give Cleveland a 60-58 lead, but Hayward led the Jazz back, scoring 11 points during a Jazz 16-0 run to put the jazz back up by 14 points.

All five starters for the Jazz scored in double figures. Rodney had 18 points, George Hill had 13 points, Derrick Favors chipped in 12 points, and Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 rebounds. That’s Gobert’s franchise-best 25th consecutive game with more than 10 rebounds.

The Jazz are now 23-16. They’ll host the Detroit Pistons on Friday.