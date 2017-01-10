Former chief deputy for Utah AG’s Office arrested on material witness warrant in Swallow case

SALT LAKE CITY — Former chief deputy Utah Attorney General Kirk Torgensen has been arrested on a material witness warrant tied to the corruption case of his former boss, John Swallow.

Jail booking records show Torgensen was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail this morning. FOX 13 has confirmed it is tied to the upcoming trial of Swallow, who faces felony charges accusing him of accepting gifts and donations from people under investigation by the attorney general’s office.

A material witness warrant is typically used to ensure that someone will appear in court to testify. The fact that it was sought for a once-high-ranking staffer in the Utah Attorney General’s Office (Torgensen was the chief of the criminal division under Mark Shurtleff and John Swallow) is surprising.

“We are preparing for trial and as officers of the court we take judicial orders seriously, and so should everyone else,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a message to FOX 13.

Court documents have indicated Torgensen warned his bosses about figures in the corruption scandal that engulfed the attorney general’s office. He was slated to be a government witness in the case against Swallow.

Swallow is set to go on trial Feb. 7 in a corruption case against him. Last week, Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills rejected a defense request to delay the trial after they complained prosecutors added more witnesses to their list. As many as 200 people are expected to be called as prospective jurors.

The Davis County Attorney dismissed the criminal case against Mark Shurtleff, blasting the feds for not handing over evidence that he believed was essential to any potential trial.