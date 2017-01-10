Fitness Faves with Mimi Sinclair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness expert Mimi Sinclair shared what get's her motivated for 2017 when it comes to fitness!

Favorite workout songs:

Faded (Tiesto's Northern Lights Remix)-Alan Walker

Dynamite-Gareth Emery

Don't Let Me Down (feat Daya) [Illenium Remix]- Chainsmokers

Favorite pre and post workout snacks:

English muffin with cashew butter

Quest bars

Brown rice cakes with avocado

Jay Robb protein powder with spinach, almond milk, and frozen berries

Favorite Workout Wear:

Lorna Jane

Lululemon

Onzie

Tips on staying Committed to Exercise:

-Start small, not all out. If you are not a regular exerciser start with a commitment of 2-3 days a week. The goal is to make exercise part of your lifestyle rather than a 1-week effort.

-Find people you like to exercise with and commit to do it together. From walking with friends on certain mornings or planning a family hike or snowshoe every Sunday afternoon.

-Find a group fitness class you love going to. These are the best when you lack motivation. All you have to do is show up and the instructor will get you through the workout.

-Set a goal, NOT RELATED TO WEIGHT. Find a 5K in the Spring to train for or a bike ride like Little Red Riding Hood. Maybe your first sprint triathlon?

-Have someone who is going to hold you accountable (not a spouse or significant other)

-Start looking at exercise as a benefit to your life rather than a chore!