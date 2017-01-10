Brooke and Britt tested out the newest dry shampoo to hit the market called Stranded. It is all natural, completely free of dyes, sulfates, parabens, and gluten. Part of the proceeds from the hair products go to support the Lauren Scruggs Foundation which exists to bring hope, dignity, and ignite faith in girls and women with limb loss by providing beautiful prostheses. For more information on the products go here.
Beauty Buzz: Stranded Dry Shampoo
