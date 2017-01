Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSBURG, Va. - What do you do when the winter storm cancels your swim meet?

You practice in the snow, of course.

The Georgia Tech swim team was to face Virginia Tech at home when the winter weather had other plans.

According to the Georgia Tech Facebook page, the swimmers got snowed into their hotel after their meet at Virginia Tech was canceled.

But that didn't stop the Georgia Teach team... they practiced in their heats in the snow.