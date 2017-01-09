Girls goes as Justice Ginsburg to school ‘Superhero Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Md. - An 8-year-old girl is going viral for the person she chose to be on "Superhero Day" at school.

Skipping over the usual Marvel characters, Michele picked Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Her mom posted a photo on Facebook saying, "Yes, world. Girls who read are dangerous."

The post has since gone viral and got the attention of more than her class.

The picture made it all the way to Justice Ginsburg, herself!

RBG sent back a handwritten letter saying, "Dear Michele, you look just like me! May you continue to thrive on reading and learning. Every good wish, Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Michele took the letter to school and her teacher decided to give an entire lesson about the Supreme Court.