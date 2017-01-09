Evan McMullin questions Trump’s loyalties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Evan McMullin is not fading into the background like you might expect from a third party presidential candidate in January.

The former CIA operative and Congressional staffer has chosen to continue his opposition to a politician notoriously sensitive to criticism...President Elect Donald Trump.

"Russia undermines democracy across Europe and now in the United States," McMullin told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

McMullin's criticism focused largely on Donald Trump's persistent positivity about Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It's alarming that we have a President Elect who wants to align our country with the very foreign power that is attacking democracy globally, especially in Europe and in the United States," McMullin said.

In December, Donald Trump talked about McMullin, calling him "McMuffin."