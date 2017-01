Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - With all of the snow that has fallen in Utah, followed now by warmer temperatures and rain, conditions are dicey in Utah's backcountry.

Craig Gordon, with the Utah Avalanche Center, joined Kelly and Brek Sunday morning on Good Day Utah.

Gordon has the latest on avalanche conditions in Utah and he even worked in references to David Bowie and Elvis Presley.