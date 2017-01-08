× School canceled in Box Elder County Monday due to winter weather

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Due to recent snowfall and winter conditions, school will be canceled in Box Elder County Monday, January 9.

According to an email from the school district, Superintendent Ron Tolman decided to close schools in the district due to recent snowfall. Northern Utah has seen several winter storms this week, which have brought snow, rain and freezing rain to areas across the state.

Down in Cache County, Logan City School District said they planned to have school Monday but urged students to dress for winter weather.

