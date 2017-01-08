Lewiston homeowner hears about fire at her home on emergency scanners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISTON. Utah - A Volunteer EMT in Lewiston knew the fire at her home was bad, on her way home from dinner.

At 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Amber Jones was driving home when she got a call to tell her that her house in the area of 300 west and 200 south in Lewiston was on fire.

She was able to get some details before she got there.

"I have access to the dispatch system on my phone and I looked it up before I even got here and knew who they sent so I knew it was bad," Jones said.

Crews arrived and got the fire out within 15 minutes of receiving the call, but damage is estimated to be between $20,000 and $25,000.

The pets in the home got out safely, but Jones says she hopes she never has to hear about another house fire.

"I would never want anyone to have to get that phone call for sure and never want anyone to go through this ever again in their life," Jones said.