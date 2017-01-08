Big Budah’s blog: A trio of twins and a call to serve

My first week back to work from vacation and the first week of 2017 has been quite eventful, especially with the new work schedule and additional tasks added to my plate. But it has been filled with renewed New Years resolutions and meeting good people with great energy and positive vibes.

Healthwise I have been getting after it every morning and am showing great progress in my strength and fitness. I don’t drink coffee, but Gwen from Irie Coffee, Tea and Bobas in West Jordan introduced me to a brand of coffee I’ve never heard of before and felt like I needed it to get my new year going, LOL, just kidding.

In my first week back while working at the Salt Lake City Home Show, I felt like it was a double-take all morning long, first with twin hosts of HGTV’s Listed Sisters, Lexi & Alana, and then R&R BBQ twins Rod & Rodger, as well as our own twins co-hosts of FOX 13’S The Place, Brooke & Brittany.

My girl Nettie Frank also hooked me up with some Super Bowl snacks, by the way the big game is on FOX 13 this year… HELL YEAH!!

And to top off the week, my daughter Jaelyn received her church missionary call letter. I am truly blessed and hope everyone has a killer 2017!!

Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support. Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.