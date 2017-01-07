Dad’s cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ filmed by proud daughter amasses millions of views

A heartwarming video showing a daddy-daughter moment has amassed millions of views online after a girl recorded her father’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey.”

YouTube user Daylafulla posted the video Monday, and by Saturday it had nearly 4 million views. The video also hit the front page of Reddit, where many users commented on the daughter’s obvious pride in her papa’s pipes.

“Beautiful voice. And daughter’s beautiful smile. I think it’s sweet she wanted to be in the video with her dad,” user LALawette wrote. “The two of them together made it more poignant for me.

As a mom I would LOVE to have a video of my daughter enjoying listening to me sing. Now she just interrupts and says she wants gummy bears. ;)”