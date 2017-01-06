Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons of Canola Oil

3 stalks of celery, chopped

1 white onion

1 red bell pepper-diced

1 green bell pepper-diced

1-2 Cayenne peppers-finely chopped. If you like the heat, leave the seeds. You can substitute green Jalapeno peppers.

1 Shallot, finely chopped

4 Chicken thighs, cut into cubes

4 Roma tomatoes

1 lb Andouille Sausage sliced into 1” sections

3 cups of chicken stock

1 ½ cups of white rice

Cayenne pepper to taste

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

Cut the tomatoes half and put into a blender. Add 2 cups of chicken stock. Blend until you have a smooth sauce. If you have a Wolf, Blendtec, or Vitamix, use the soup setting so it comes out hot. Put the rice into a mixing bowl and cover in cold water. Mix the rice and water with your hands until the water becomes milky. Pour out the milky water and repeat a few times until the water is mostly clear. This keeps your rice from clumping.

Heat the pan with Canola Oil to high. Add the onion, shallot, and celery. Cook until the onions become translucent. Add the peppers and lightly stir. Add the chicken and cook until it becomes brown on the outside. Don’t worry about it being done in the middle. That will come later. Add rice, remaining stock, tomato juice from blender, and everything else. Bring this mixture back to a boil, then gently simmer in a covered pot for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove and serve.

**Coil top owners-You’ll have a hard time with simmering the final mixture without burning the bottom. It’s nothing you are doing wrong, your range just does not have much control. Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees, using convection if you have it. After you have mixed all the ingredients and returned the pot to a boil, put it covered, in your oven for 30 minutes. Make sure your pot is oven safe**

Chicken Jambalaya-Paleo Version

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons of avocado oil

3 stalks of celery, chopped

1 white onion

1 red bell pepper-diced

1 green bell pepper-diced

1-2 Cayenne peppers-finely chopped. If you like the heat, leave the seeds. You can substitute green Jalapeno peppers.

1 Shallot, finely chopped

4 Chicken thighs, cut into cubes

4 Roma tomatoes

1 lb Andouille Sausage sliced into 1” sections

1 cup of chicken stock

1 head of cauliflower

Cayenne pepper to taste

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

Cut the tomatoes half and put into a blender. Add chicken stock. Blend until you have a smooth sauce. If you have a Wolf, Blendtec, or Vitamix, use the soup setting so it comes out hot.

Wash the cauliflower. Remove all stems and green leaves. Cut into about 1” chunks. Carefully pulse in a food processor until the pieces are about the size of a grain of rice. It usually takes a few batches. You can to this with a knife on a cutting board if you don’t have a food processor.

Heat the pan with oil to high. Add the onion, shallot, and celery. Cook until the onions become translucent. Add the peppers and lightly stir. Add the chicken and cook until it becomes brown on the outside. Don’t worry about it being done in the middle. That will come later. Add cauliflower, tomato juice from blender, and everything else. Bring this mixture back to a boil, then gently simmer in a covered pot for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove and serve.

