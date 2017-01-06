Car stuck? Ogden woman takes dog sled to store after snow storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - The recent snow and ice left many people stranded here in Utah.

So what do you do if you need to go to the store?

An Ogden woman has the answer and the video is going viral.

Jason Langeveld said he and a coworker looked out their office window to see someone mushing down Washington St. in Ogden.

Transport by dog, not car or bike. Old school.

That dog sledder is Kristin Sittner.

She told Fox 13 she needed to go to the store and didn't know if her van would make it after all the snow, so she hitched up the next best thing, the dogs!