Calls to heating repair companies climb as temperatures drop across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Homeowners are calling heating repair companies non-stop as below-freezing temperatures keep coming.

“The phones have been going off the hook all morning,” said Eric Kent, a service supervisor at Same Day Heating and Air. “We are booking into the late evening. I’ve got 13 techs on the road going to five to six calls a day each. I'm sure tomorrow is starting to fill up too.”

One homeowner called Same Day Heating and Air after their furnace started smelling strange and making weird sounds.

“It smelled like an electrical fire,” said Charla Bocchicchio. “There was this really loud buzzing noise. So [my husband] shut the furnace off.”

Technician Jake Heidt knows what to expect, but always asks what the homeowners experienced. After looking and listening to their furnace, he determined it was an issue with the motor.

“Oh wow, those fins inside that blower motor are sticky and cupped so they can grab and throw the air; what happens is when they fill up with dust they lose that cup shape,” Heidt said.

He explained that that stressed out the entire system.

They also have new filters that are of a higher quality, which means they collect more build up. That also means they have to be changed more often, though, because the dust builds up so quickly.

“I wish we had known more about the true maintenance that we should have been doing,” Bocchicchio said. “I think you hear more about replacing the filter, that's the extent of what most homeowners do.”

