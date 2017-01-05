Utah Adventure: How to prepare duck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blair Stringham from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and James Abbott from Lee Kay Public Shooting Range shared their tips for the duck hunt and how to prepare the duck when you bring it home.

Waterfowl Hunting Advantages

• If you live along the Wasatch Front, it`s easy to find a place to hunt. Between Salt Lake City and Tremonton, you have six state waterfowl management areas and the federal Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge to choose from. The seven areas provide public hunters with more than 100,000 acres to hunt.

• The waterfowl season is long, so there`s plenty of time to hunt. For example, the current duck hunt started on Oct. 1, and it runs until Jan. 14. So duck hunters have plenty of time to get out and hunt.

• While many duck hunters use boats to hunt, you don`t need to. If you`re hunting on foot, the six WMAs and the federal refuge have plenty of places for you to hunt.

• A wide variety of ducks are available to hunters in Utah. In many states, two or three species of ducks make up the bulk of the ducks hunters see. In Utah, almost every species of duck in North America will migrate through the state during the fall hunt.

• When it comes to which duck tastes best, all of them are good, but my favorites are pintails and green-winged teal.

Jalapeno Duck Poppers

Items

-4 duck breasts

-1/2 pound bacon

-4 jalapenos

-1 package of cream cheese

-1 bottle of Italian dressing

-toothpicks

Directions

-slice duck breast meat into 1-inch square chunks

-marinate in Italian dressing overnight

-cut bacon strips into 4-inch lengths

-cut jalapenos into 1-inch chunks

-cut cream cheese into small chunks

-place 1 piece of duck and cream cheese into the cavity of the jalapeno

-wrap bacon around the item tightly and stick a toothpick through the middle of the item to hold everything together

-place on a bbq grill and cook on each side until the bacon is crispy

*caution - can result in large flames while grilling*

Cracker Barrel Duck Nuggets.

Duck breast meat- cut into 1-inch cubes

Vegetable oil

Panko bread crumbs

Old bay seasoning

Season salt

All-purpose flour- 1 cup

Salt

Milk-1 cup

1 egg

Worcestershire Sauce - 1 tablespoon

Liquid smoke -1 tablespoon.

Soak the breast meat in Worcestershire Sauce and liquid smoke for 1 hour, longer is better.

combine milk and egg

combine season salt, old bay seasoning and flour in a bowl

panko bread crumbs in another bowl

heat 1-inch oil in frying pan

Roll duck breast in flour, season salt and old bay seasoning mixture, then put in egg and milk mixture, then put roll in panko bread crumbs.

Put in oil. Fry until bread crumbs are light brown then flip and fry until the other side is light brown. Remove from heat and cool on a paper towel and cooling rack, lightly add salt and enjoy.