The biggest food trends you will see in 2017

Trish Brimhall shares her predictions for the food trends of 2017.

Plant Proteins - anything from creative uses for lentils and legumes to Plant butchery (plant-based foods styled to resemble meat in taste and texture such as meatless BBQ ribs) to nuts and seeds taking a leading role in healthy snacks.

Good Fats will be coming back into fashion. Again, nuts and seeds fit this bill perfectly, but other foods that we are used to seeing low-fat versions will start reverting back to their full-fat predecessors. Conjugated Linoleic Acid found in dairy fat may lower the risk of heart disease and prevent the growth of some cancer cells. So watch for full-fat versions to shop on the shelf.

More ethnic flavors - especially middle eastern cuisine. As refugees leave their home countries, they take their recipes and flavors with them to infuse our culinary culture.

Sorghum - the new kid on the gluten-free-grain block. High in fiber and protein, this may be a grain that starts showing up in breakfast cereals, chips and popcorn alternatives.

Traditional Grocery Store shopping is trending down as online, and delivery grocers are on the rise.