Roy Police seek help locating runaway teen

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are asking the public for help as they try to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home early Thursday morning.

According to the Roy City Police Department, 13-year-old Valencia Vasquez was last seen at her Roy home at 1 a.m. Thursday.

The teen stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has shoulder-length hair that is red and curly. She has hazel eyes and an olive complexion, and both of her ears are pierced.

The teen may be wearing a blue winter coat and brown “Bear Paw” boots. The teen may also be in the company of a 17-year-old male.

Anyone who sees Valencia or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Weber County Dispatch at 801-629-8221.