Park City PD seeks driver in hit-and-run crash in police station parking lot

PARK CITY, Utah — Police in Park City are asking the public for help identifying a driver in a hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera in the police station’s parking lot last month.

The crash occurred December 23 at 5:16 p.m., and surveillance footage shows a white SUV backing into a black pickup truck in the front parking lot at the Park City Police Department.

The collision occurs shortly after the 2-minute mark into the video embedded above. After the crash, the driver exits the vehicle and surveys the damage, then drives away.

Anyone who recognizes the driver or the vehicle is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3600 and reference case # 17-L00240. Tipsters can also contact Lt. Darwin Little of Park City PD via email at Darwin.little@parkcity.org or by phone at 435-615-5515.