Hilarious animal shelter ‘kitty kommercial’ is catnip for the internet

ATLANTA – There are thousands of animal shelters around the country, all of them filled with dogs and cats.

So, how do you make your shelter stand out?

If you’re the Furkids Animal Shelter in Atlanta, you make lame dad jokes and become a viral sensation.

According to the shelter’s website, the man in the video, Paul Preston, doesn’t even work at the shelter.

His sister volunteers there and he offered to make a funny video to help them get some recognition.

The whole piece was entirely improvised, unscripted and only took about 30 minutes to shoot.