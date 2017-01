Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Delta Air Lines is warning passengers flying from Salt Lake International Airport they could see some weather-related delays.

The airline says travelers should check flights before heading to the airport.

Delta tweeted the warning saying that the affected cities are across the Rocky Mountains.

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Rocky Mountains, we’ve issued a waiver. More info: https://t.co/or2tX4wXKo — Delta (@Delta) January 4, 2017

If your flight is canceled or delayed more than 90 minutes, Delta says you can get a refund or have it rescheduled.