× Cache Valley residents warned about possible flooding starting Sunday

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in Cache Valley to prepare for possible flooding beginning Sunday and continuing through Monday.

The sheriff’s office states the National Weather Service anticipates that temperatures will increase to up to 40 degrees this weekend, and rain is likely to begin falling Sunday.

It’s possible Cache Valley could receive up to an inch of rain in a 12-hour period, which combined with snow melt could create flooding. Residents who live in areas where flooding has occurred previously are urged to take precautions to protect their property.

The Division of Emergency Management recommends sandbagging and culvert cleaning for those in areas prone to flooding.

“In addition to possible flooding throughout the valley, Monday afternoon we could see a quick rise of water levels in the rivers,” Sheriff Chad Jensen stated. “The cold swift water can be very dangerous. Please exercise caution and stay safe.”